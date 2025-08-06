The Brooklyn Cyclones Name the 2025 Winner of the ‘Elaine Dance Contest’ at Their Annual ‘Seinfeld Night’

The Brooklyn Cyclones of Coney Island hosted their annual Seinfeld Night, where several people participated in the hilarious “Elaine Dance Contest” on Saturday, August 2, 2025. This contest, of course, pays tribute to the classic Seinfeld episode where Elaine shows off her unique dancing skills at an office party and then wondered why no one respected her anymore.

More like a full body dry heave set to music – The Brooklyn Cyclones Elaine Dance Competition on Seinfeld Night is a must-watch

The 2025 “Elaine Dance Contest winner” was actor, producer and comedian Olivia Vessel of “The Cheese Show”.

Sweet Fancy Moses! Here is your winner and NEW Elaine Dancing Champion…

The Contest From Olivia Vessel’s Point of View