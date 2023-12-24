Three Smiling Christmas Trees Sing Modern Carols in a Fantastic Holiday Light and Fireworks Show

Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows shared the entirety of his annual Christmas light show for 2023, which featured three smiling Christmas trees named Virginia Pond, Chris Christmas Tree, and Sparky. This friendly trio of evergreens told a series of silly jokes before launching a variety of modern carols celebrating the holiday season. The fireworks at the end completed the fantastic show until next year..

Here’s our entire Christmas Light and Firework Show for 2023! There’s fireworks on two of the five songs because of time and cost.

Here’s this year’s line up:

“I Believe in Santa” Meghan Trainor

“You Make It Feel Like Christmas” Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

“Noel (He Is Born)” Tommee Profitt Feat. Stanaj

“Livin’ On A Prayer” Bon Jovi

Taylor Swift Medley (mix created by Tom BetGeorge)