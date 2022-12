A Seamless Mashup of Trailers for the Films of 2022

Video editor Sleepy Skunk (Louis Plamondon) released his annual movie trailer mashup for 2022, which seamlessly threads together trailers for films released in 2022. The use of a changing soundtrack effectively groups films with common themes within the compilation.

LIST OF MOVIES COMING – Happy New Year everyone! 1. Gangster’s Paradise (Position Music Remix) 2. Mama Said Knock You Out – LL Cool J 3. Chasing Cars – Tommee Profitt & Fleurie