Clever 2020 Circular Calendars That Visualize the Possible Annual Hours of Sunshine In Specific Latitudes

German designer Sören Lachnit has created really clever circular calendars that use the color yellow to visualize the possible annual hours of sunshine within certain latitudes both north and south of the Equator. The calendar, which is available as a printable PDF, displays these hours on a concentric scale.

The circular calendar visualizes the possible hours of sunshine at latitude 50 degrees north of the equator for 2020 with the yellow area inside. Two additional thin rings (solid and dashed) mark the sunshine hours of the 40th and 30th latitude north of the equator. By a concentric hourly scale, the possible hours of sunshine for the days in 2020 can be read. All around, the calendar displays all months and days for the year.

While the calendar started out as a personal project, Lachnit has won several awards for its design.

Gregor Calendar Award 2014 – SILVER

Japan Calendar Award 2014 – BRONZE

Nominated for 100 Best Posters 2014 DE, AT, CH

