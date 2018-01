almost 21 [26] years ago i shot this footage of rage playing zed records. mostly been sitting on it for this long because i’m that lazy.

In 2013, YouTuber CowProd posted a video of an amazing show in 1992 by a very young Rage Against the Machine at Zed Records in Long Beach, California. CowProd and friend Nanda captured the entire performance on two cameras, which was edited into a single amazing video by Chester Copperpot5 .

