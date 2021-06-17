The Man Behind the TV Laugh Tracks of the 1980s

A classic documentary from the 1980s goes behind the scenes of how laugh tracks were added to television shows. As it turns out, the laugh track was developed by sound engineer Carroll Pratt, who helped develop the “laff box” with fellow sound engineer Charley Douglass in the late 1950s. By the 1980s, Pratt and his brother started Sound One Studios, which provided canned laughter to most US sitcoms of that era.

