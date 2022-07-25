Whistling Virtuoso Proudly Wears Her Football Uniform During a 1972 Performance on ‘Blue Peter’

Mrs. Jean Didicot performed a wonderful whistling tune while dressed in her football (soccer) uniform during an appearance on the BBC Children’s program Blue Peter in 1972. Host John Noakes and his loyal dog Shep had initially welcomed Mrs. Didicot onto the program to discuss her team, the Drayton Lions FC, but when they learned about her virtuosic talent, they asked her to perform.

Mrs Jean Didcot – the star striker of Drayton Ladies football team (hence the kit) – demonstrates her unparalleled whistling skills to John Noakes and Shep.

Evidently, this change-up was confusing to some.

Remember being completely confused by this as a 14yo. Still confused. — TheStatCat ? (@TheStatCat) November 16, 2018