BBC Reporters Talk About Their First Cars While Reporting on the New Automobiles of 1971

A classic clip from the BBC Archive features several reporters of the BBC One program Nationwide at the British Motor Show at Earl’s Court talking about their first cars while reporting on the new automobiles and accessories for 1971.

Nationwide reports from the 1971 British Motor Show at Earl’s Court, on the latest developments in cars, car safety and in-car entertainment.

Several of the reporters also dreamed aloud about which car fit them best.

Nationwide reporters pick their dream car from the showroom floor – Hugh Scully has his eyes on a Lotus Europa or a Citroen SM, the Rolls Royce Silver Shadow has piqued the interest of Bob Wellings, Diane Harron fancies the Triumph Spitfire, Michael Barratt would settle for a Ford Escort sport, and Donny MacLeod likes the idea of a Range Rover.