The 1970s Wonder Woman TV Show Intro Reimagined With Stars From New DC Comics Film

ScreenCrush has released a new video, edited by Sleepy Skunk, that reimagines the 1970s Wonder Woman television show intro with stars from DC Comics‘ newly released superhero film. Here is the original intro.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.
by Justin Page
