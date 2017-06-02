Laughing Squid

The 1970s Wonder Woman TV Show Intro Reimagined With Stars From New DC Comics Film

ScreenCrush has released a new video, edited by Sleepy Skunk, that reimagines the 1970s Wonder Woman television show intro with stars from DC Comics‘ newly released superhero film. Here is the original intro.

