Classic Songs From 1970s and 1980s Recreated With Era Appropriate Synthesizers, Instruments and Effects

Dutch musician Clemens Wenners performs wonderful covers of classic songs, particularly those from the 1970s and 1980s. For each cover, Wenners does all the vocals and plays all of the instruments, including era-appropriate synthesizers and sound effects that he plays around with in his free time.

In my spare time, I like to mess around with old synthesizers and gear. It’s especially fun to create covers of all my favorite (especially ’80s) songs and make them sound as close to the original as possible.

