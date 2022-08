Remastered HD Footage of the Monaco Grand Prix Racing Scene From the 1966 Film ‘Grand Prix’

Ch.60 remastered footage of the racing scenes in Monaco from the 1966 Oscar-winning film Grand Prix in 60 fps HD. This amazing enhancement brings the excitement of Formula One racing to vivid life.

This video consists largely of the actual footage filmed during the 1966 Monaco Grand Prix sessions.

They also remastered onboard footage for a scene in Belgium from the same film.

via Digg