A Nostalgic Yet Somewhat Disturbing Compilation of 1960s Animated Kids Cereal Commercials

Retro gaming channel haikarate4 posted a nostalgic yet somewhat disturbing compilation of classic animated commercials from the 1960s for a variety of kids cereals. Included in this list are the origins of such modern idioms as “Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs” and “Trix are for kids”, while the other ads for such cereals as “Lucky Charms” and “Apple Jacks” might not translate very well in the current era.

Old Cereal Commercials 60’s Compilation.

First Cocoa Puffs Cereal Commercial

First Apple Jacks Cereal Commercial

Early Lucky Charms Commercial

First Trix Cereal Commercial (produced in 1959, aired in 1960)

Frosty O’s Cereal Commercial.

