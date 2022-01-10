Enhanced Colorized Footage of the New York City Hudson River Waterfront in the 1940s

Video restorer NASS has taken vintage footage of the New York City waterfront along the Hudson River in the 1940s and enhanced the color, sound, and general appearance. This includes boosting the footage speed to 60 fps, refining resolution to high-definition viewing, improving the brightness of the scene, and adding color and sound for ambiance.

Spectacular New York, Waterfront in the 1940’s, we can clearly see what is happening in broad daylight.

The original footage came from longer black and white footage of both San Francisco and New York via A/V Geeks.