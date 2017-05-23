Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Amazing Archival Footage of the 1939 Voder Electronic Speech Synthesizer Demonstration

by at on

VintageCG posted some really amazing archival footage that captured a small piece of a day in 1939 when Homer Dudley of Bell Labs in New Jersey, demonstrated his Voder electronic speech synthesizer. The Voder is one of the earliest speech machines documented. This remarkable machine debuted at the 1939 New York World’s Fair and the Golden Gate International Exposition within the same year.

VODER Demonstration 1939

An audio clip with accompanying photos of this demonstration is equally fascinating.

The Voder by Homer Dudley (Bell Telephone Laboratories, Murray Hill, New Jersey) was the first device that could generate continuous human speech electronically. The flowing composition of the many speech sounds had to be done manually in realtime on a special keyboard…

via The Awesomer

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.