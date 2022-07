How Macaroni and Cheese Was Prepared in 1807

Justine Dorn of Early American prepared a meal that included an 1807 recipe for the now-ubiquitous dish of macaroni and cheese. The meal also contained a beef pie and greens.

Beef steak pie, mustard greens, and a dish that bears a striking resemblance to what we’d now call macaroni and cheese. See how food has changed while we show you how meals were prepared by those who came before us.

The recipe came from The Housekeeper’s Instructor by Charles Millington.

Here’s the whole meal.