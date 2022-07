An 18 Second Timelapse of Seasons Changing

Musician and filmmaker Rodrigo Inostroza C. recorded footage showing four seasons of a private laneway in Victoria, British Columbia for a year and condensed it into a beautifully seamless 18 second timelapse.

Recorded this path in Victoria, Canada for a full year. Then combined the different clips to experience the seasons change fast. Think of it as a walking time lapse.

Here are some of the longer videos that made up the timelapse.

via Nag on the Lake