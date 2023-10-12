130 Different Animators Remake the ‘Frasier’ Episode ‘My Coffee With Miles’ One Frame at a Time

130 crowdsourced animators from 11 different countries hilariously remade the Frasier episode “My Coffee with Niles”, one frame at a time for the appropriately named project “Our Frasier Remake”. While the visuals are a bit wonderfully disconcerting and the voices unfamiliar, all of the artists were able to capture the distinctive personalities of each character in the series.

Our Frasier Remake is a crowdsourced, collaborative art project where more than 130 animators, filmmakers, and Frasier fans from 11 different countries have remade the Seattle Psychiatrist most meta episode… one frame at a time.

The project was conceived and directed by Jacob Reed and the actors portraying the original series characters include Daniel Van Kirk as Martin Crane, Lauren Lapkus as Roz Doyle, James Adomian as Niles Crane, Haley Hepworth as Daphne Moon, and Eric Bauza as Dr. Frasier Crane. It’s interesting to note that this remake was released just a few days before the premier of the Frasier reboot on Paramount+.

Here’s the trailer for the reboot, which premieres on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

Here’s the original episode from May 1994.

via MetaFilter