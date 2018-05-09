Clay Finds Out There’s Much More to Hannah’s Tragic Story in Season Two of ’13 Reasons Why’

In the first season of the highly controversial but truly heartfelt Netflix series 13 Reasons Why told the story of a despondent student named Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) who explained the sequence of events that led her to commit suicide through a series of 13 tapes given to Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette). While Clay thought that this ugly chapter was in the past, the second season proves that there was so much more to Hannah’s tragic story, including others who may have been subjected to the same abuse.

We all have things we try to hide. Hannah wasn’t the only one. The tapes were just the beginning.

The second season of 13 Reasons Why premieres on May 18th, 2018.

