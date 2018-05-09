Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Clay Finds Out There’s Much More to Hannah’s Tragic Story in Season Two of ’13 Reasons Why’

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In the first season of the highly controversial but truly heartfelt Netflix series 13 Reasons Why told the story of a despondent student named Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) who explained the sequence of events that led her to commit suicide through a series of 13 tapes given to Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette). While Clay thought that this ugly chapter was in the past, the second season proves that there was so much more to Hannah’s tragic story, including others who may have been subjected to the same abuse.

We all have things we try to hide. Hannah wasn’t the only one. The tapes were just the beginning.

The second season of 13 Reasons Why premieres on May 18th, 2018.

A post shared by 13 Reasons Why (@13reasonswhy) on

A post shared by 13 Reasons Why (@13reasonswhy) on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP