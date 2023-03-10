Drummer Demonstrates Increasingly Difficult Grooves

Grammy Award-winning percussionist Larnell Lewis of Snarky Puppy demonstrated for Wired 13 increasingly difficult drum playing levels (grooves). In doing so, he explained the technique, methodology, and pertinent terminology thoroughly as he went along. The final level showcased Lewis using the 12 levels that came before.

