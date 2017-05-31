Laughing Squid

Incredible 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer From Mel B on America’s Got Talent

12-year-old singing ventriloquist, Darci Lynne, wowed the America’s Got Talent judges and audience when she and her puppet “Petunia” performed an incredible rendition of George Gershwin‘s song “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess. Darci did such an amazing job that Mel B jumped up and gave her a well-deserved golden buzzer.

