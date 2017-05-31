Incredible 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer From Mel B on America’s Got Talent

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

12-year-old singing ventriloquist, Darci Lynne, wowed the America’s Got Talent judges and audience when she and her puppet “Petunia” performed an incredible rendition of George Gershwin‘s song “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess. Darci did such an amazing job that Mel B jumped up and gave her a well-deserved golden buzzer.

Hey everyone, I made it to America's Got Talent! Watch for me! The premier is May 30th on NBC pic.twitter.com/aZVAp89k2B

— Darci Lynne (@ItsDarciLynne) May 25, 2017