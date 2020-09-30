fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

A Creepy 12 Foot Skeleton With Animated LCD Eyes

by on

Just in time for Halloween, The Home Depot is selling a giant 12-foot skeleton that features really creepy, animated LCD blue eyes that follow a person’s movements around the yard. The posable skeleton comes as a kit that is easily put together, can be staked to the ground, and runs on batteries.

This Giant-Sized Skeleton is the statement piece for your Halloween scene. LCD realistic eyes appear to move and blink as it activates. Comes with durable metal frame and ground stakes for stability. Timer function: 6-hours on/18-hours off.

This creepy eyed skeleton is getting quite popular.

Creepy Eye Skeleton

12 Foot Skeleton Stand

12 Foot Skeleton Face

via Nerdist


Follow Laughing Squid: Facebook | Twitter | Google News






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved