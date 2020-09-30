A Creepy 12 Foot Skeleton With Animated LCD Eyes

Just in time for Halloween, The Home Depot is selling a giant 12-foot skeleton that features really creepy, animated LCD blue eyes that follow a person’s movements around the yard. The posable skeleton comes as a kit that is easily put together, can be staked to the ground, and runs on batteries.

This Giant-Sized Skeleton is the statement piece for your Halloween scene. LCD realistic eyes appear to move and blink as it activates. Comes with durable metal frame and ground stakes for stability. Timer function: 6-hours on/18-hours off.

This creepy eyed skeleton is getting quite popular.

the Home Depot giant skeleton is the only good thing to collectively happen to us this year. I love him. pic.twitter.com/hc2SoG4Ytg — Ash +1 (@ashleyeleanor) September 24, 2020

Never send an emo on an errand pic.twitter.com/RIe2Q0IuQh — Emma Kent (@EmmaLVBK) September 18, 2020

via Nerdist