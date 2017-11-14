An Enormous Flock of 10,000 Snow Geese Take Flight From a Québec Lake in Beautiful Synchronicity

In January 2015, dog lovers LazyriverGoldens captured the absolutely gorgeous sight of an enormous flock of over 10,000 snow geese taking flight from Lake Massawippi in Ayer’s Cliff, Quebec, Canada in beautiful rolling synchronization with each other.
This was actually a small group compared to what has been on the lake at other times. There is a reservoir in Victoriaville, an hour or so away from us that you can often see over 100,000 Snow Geese at a time in the fall. Now that is just an incredible sight to see and hear!!!?
