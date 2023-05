A Magnificent 1,000 Day Mushroom Timelapse

Photographer Jens Heidler of Another Perspective captured magnificent macro timelapse footage of thirteen species of mushrooms and other fungi growing over a remarkable 1,000 days. The fungi were grown in Heidler’s basement and filmed using humidity-proof equipment.

After three years of filming macro time lapse of 13 different types of fungi I grew in my basement, I finally finished this project pressing tons of image data into a 3 minute time lapse video.