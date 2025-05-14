Interview With 100 Year Old Man Who Is the Last Original Owner of a Frank Lloyd Wright House

Localish spoke with Roland Reisley, a 100 year old man who is the last original owner of a Frank Lloyd Wright house (part of the Usonia planned community in Pleasantville, New York), to learn more about his beautiful custom-built home, which is the third home built in the area.

During the interview, Reisley spoke about having Wright build his home, the beauty of his community, his longevity, and his understanding of Wright’s vision for marrying nature with the organic design of the home.

I thought about it. I realized that there was not a day of my life I didn’t see something beautiful here, some little detail, the light on the stone, the grain of the wood, and how the boards are mitered together, all kinds of little things. I’m aware of it all the time. I’m aware of the beauty of the house, its interaction with the land, the inside, outside.

