How the Architectural Style of Frank Lloyd Wright Evolved Over 70 Years

Architect Michael Wyetzner of Michielli + Wyetzner Architects spoke to Architectural Digest about the incredible evolution of architect Frank Lloyd Wright innovative, groundbreaking work over the course of 70 years.

This included his midwestern Prairie School houses, commercial design, affordable Usonian houses, and the Guggenheim Museum. He also talks about Wright’s use of minimalist organic lines, strategic windows, overhangs, and flat roofs.

Wyetzner explores how Wright reinvented his architectural voice across decades to become one of the most influential architects in history.