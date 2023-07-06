Asking 100 People to Scream As Loud as Possible

As part of their Keep it 100 series, Cut asked 100 people to scream as loud as possible. Surprisingly, some were not ready to do so at a moment’s notice while others didn’t want to scream at all. Those who did scream had mixed reactions.
I need to like stretch all right? I feel like I have to really like build myself up…t’s actually kind of hard to access that anger. It’s because I don’t scream like three steps away…I don’t know how to go about it…I normally don’t like loud things. I don’t really scream I do a lot of eeps and beeps. It wasn’t as like stress relieving as some might think.