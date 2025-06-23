Ten Chefs From Ten Different Countries Make Coffee That’s Unique to Their Part of the World

Ten chefs from ten different countries prepared coffee for Epicurious in the manner unique to their respective regions of the world. Preparations included the French press, automatic coffee maker, syphon-style, and open flame styles. The chefs also described the roast of the beans, the amount of water used, and how the brew is served.

From a classic French press to a rich Turkish roast, explore how each culture reinvents the humble cup of coffee in their own mouthwatering way.

The countries include France, Nigeria, United States, Japan, Algeria, India, China, Turkey, Mexico, and Ecuador.