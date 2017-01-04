Zheng Jhe Demonstrates the Hypnotizing Art of Contact Juggling With Crystal Balls in Taiwan

Kuma Films has captured footage in Nantou, Taiwan of the talented Zheng Jhe demonstrating the hypnotizing art of contact juggling with crystal balls.
music by The Universe Express – “Exploring Natural Beauty“
