Clever creator StupotMcDoodlepip captured footage of himself flipping through a flip book that is made up of a GIF image featuring him flipping through a flip book. StupotMcDoodlepip also released Print-A-Gif, an app on GitHub that allows you to turn any GIF image into a printable flip book.

via reddit