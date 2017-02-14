Laughing Squid

Titus Is ‘Lemonading’ in a Teaser for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season Three

Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) is “Lemonading” (a reference to the Beyoncé album and film Lemonade) in a teaser for the third season of the Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. All episodes of season three of the series premiere on Netflix on May 19, 2017.

Ellie Kemper stars as Kimmy Schmidt, a woman who escapes from a doomsday cult and starts life over in New York. Armed with just a backpack, light-up sneakers, and a couple of way-past-due library books, she’s ready to take on a world she didn’t even think existed anymore. Wide-eyed but resilient, nothing is going to stand in her way.

