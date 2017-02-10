Laughing Squid

Timelapse Video of Bodypainting Artist Holding an X-Ray Ring That Reveals Her Inner Skeleton

Talented Serbian artist Mirjana Kika Milosevic has created a wonderful timelapse video that features Mirjana painting an optical illusion on her body. The illusion shows Milosevic holding up an x-ray ring that reveals her inner skeleton.

