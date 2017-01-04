Laughing Squid

The World’s First Poo Museum Opens to Preserve and Study Animal Scat

BBC Earth Unplugged host Maddie Moate paid a visit to the National Poo Museum at the Isle of Wight Zoo, the first museum of its kind intended to preserve, display, and study animal scat.

Moate even had a chance to prepare specimens of meerkat and wallaby poop for display while learning about the important things scientists can learn from an animal’s droppings.

Maddie and the team head down to the National Poo Museum to find out why poo is so important. From analysing scat to determine an animals health to using it to track elusive animals in the rain forest, you’ll be surprised how much can be learned!

