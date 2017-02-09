The Walking Dead Cast Fights for the Future in the New Season 7 Trailer

AMC has released a new trailer for season 7 of The Walking Dead that finds the cast rising up and fighting tooth and nail for the future. Season 7 is set to return Sunday, February 12th, 2017 at 9 PM EST.
by Justin Page at on
