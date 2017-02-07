The Oldest Living Veteran at 109-Years Old Shares What He Knows About Living a Long Happy Life

The National Geographic Short Film Showcase documentary “”Mr. Overton” tells the story of 109-year old Richard Overton, the oldest living World War II veteran in the United States. Using pictures and examples from his past and his current daily habits – including enjoying a good cigar, Mr. Overton shares what he’s learned over the years on the subject of living a long, happy life.

Since the film was made, Mr. Overton turned 110 and became in need of 24/7 home care. Family members set up a GoFundMe page to help with the costs and found a great many people willing to donate their services to this amazing man. Overton’s cousin posted an update on February 1, 2017.