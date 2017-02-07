The Oldest Living Veteran at 109-Years Old Shares What He Knows About Living a Long Happy Life

The National Geographic Short Film Showcase documentary “”Mr. Overton” tells the story of 109-year old Richard Overton, the oldest living World War II veteran in the United States. Using pictures and examples from his past and his current daily habits – including enjoying a good cigar, Mr. Overton shares what he’s learned over the years on the subject of living a long, happy life.
Meet Richard Overton, America’s oldest veteran. In this lively short film by Matt Cooper and Rocky Conly, hear the whiskey-drinking, cigar-smoking supercentenarian reveal his secrets to a long life.
Since the film was made, Mr. Overton turned 110 and became in need of 24/7 home care. Family members set up a GoFundMe page to help with the costs and found a great many people willing to donate their services to this amazing man. Overton’s cousin posted an update on February 1, 2017.
As of this update 130K has been donated in this effort to keep Richard in his home. Since the 24/7 home care has started Richard has gained about 7 pounds as he has not missed a meal since. So many thanks to all who have loved, shared, cared and have donated in this effort to keep Richard in his home.