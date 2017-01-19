The Discovery, A Chillingly Romantic Film About Two People Who Fall in Love After the Afterlife is Verified

The Netflix original film The Discovery is a wonderfully creepy combination of science fiction and romance. The premise revolves around a dystopian society in which people seek out suicide in order to have access to the officially verified afterlife and how the people who survive this trend cope with the loss and even fall in love. The Discovery premieres March 31, 2017 on Netflix.

One year after the existence of the afterlife is scientifically verified, millions around the world have ended their own lives in order to “get there”. A man and woman fall in love while coming to terms with their own tragic pasts and the true nature of the afterlife.