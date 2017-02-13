The Awkwardly Affectionate Kissing Family Reunite in a 2014 Saturday Night Live Sketch

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Vogelchecks, the awkwardly affectionate kissing family, reunited in a 2014 Saturday Night Live sketch during an episode hosted by Andy Samberg who starred in the original 2008 sketch.

When the youngest Vogelcheck boy (Andy Samberg) brings his new boyfriend (Taran Killam) home to meet the family, things get quickly uncomfortable thanks to their overly affectionate dynamic.