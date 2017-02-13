The Awkwardly Affectionate Kissing Family Reunite in a 2014 Saturday Night Live Sketch

The Vogelchecks, the awkwardly affectionate kissing family, reunited in a 2014 Saturday Night Live sketch during an episode hosted by Andy Samberg who starred in the original 2008 sketch.
When the youngest Vogelcheck boy (Andy Samberg) brings his new boyfriend (Taran Killam) home to meet the family, things get quickly uncomfortable thanks to their overly affectionate dynamic.
The family appeared several times between 2008 and 2011, but the sketch and its original cast including Paul Rudd were brought back in 2014 as a comment on public reaction to St. Louis Rams draft pick Michael Sam kissing his boyfriend on television.
