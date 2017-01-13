Laughing Squid

The Adorable Little Fire Hydrant at the Post-Security Indoor Pet Relief Area at JFK International Airport

In April 2016, JFKIAT, the management company for Terminal Four at John F. Kennedy International Airport, partnered with the Long Island-based Guide Dog Foundation to offer the area’s first post-security indoor pet relief area. The 70-square foot area is complete with astroturf, hose and an adorable little fire hydrant to make any dog feel at home. JFKIAT President and CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff, spoke about the growing need for this area.

– We recognize the growing presence of animals in our terminal, and the significant increase in passengers traveling with pets, and we wanted to provide owners with a convenient location to relieve their animals without having to exit the terminal.

via Caroline McCarthy

