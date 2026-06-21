Whale Size Comparison From Smallest to Largest

Global Data created an informative animation that compares whale sizes from smallest to largest, with a human diver traversing the sea alongside them for scale.

We dive deep into the ocean to look at every major whale species side-by-side with a human diver for scale!

The smallest depicted is the Dwarf Sperm Whale at 2.7 meters (8.9 feet), and the largest is the Blue Whale at a massive 30-33 meters (98-108 feet). Also included in the comparison were such rare specimens as Sato’s Beaked Whale, Ramari’s Beaked Whale, and Spade-toothed Beaked Whale.

From the tiny Dwarf Sperm Whale to the mind-bogglingly massive Blue Whale, watch how these marine mammals stack up against each other in real-time animation. We’ve included incredibly rare species like Sato’s Beaked Whale, Ramari’s Beaked Whale, and the elusive Spade-toothed