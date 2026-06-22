A Chilling List of Propaganda Tricks and Techniques Used to Keep People in Line

Andreas Schellenberg and Suryansh Agnivanshi of Everything Explainer compiled a rather chilling list of effective propaganda tricks used to keep people in line and quell resistance. Included in this sadly familiar list are fear, dehumanization, scapegoating, whataboutism, name-calling, emotional appeal, and glittering generalities.

Glittering generalities are words that carry enormous emotional weight but communicate almost no specific content. You cannot oppose freedom. You cannot disagree with values. The moment these words attach to a cause, the warmth transfers automatically. Every political system uses this constantly. Most people never notice.