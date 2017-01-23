Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Revealed as the Official Title for ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’

by at on

star wars

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been revealed as the official title for the upcoming Star Wars: Episode VIII film, which is scheduled to land in theaters on December 15th, 2017. A new poster has also been released alongside the title reveal.

We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI.

THE LAST JEDI is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski. (read more)

A photo posted by Star Wars (@starwars) on

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.