‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Revealed as the Official Title for ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been revealed as the official title for the upcoming Star Wars: Episode VIII film, which is scheduled to land in theaters on December 15th, 2017. A new poster has also been released alongside the title reveal.

We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI.

THE LAST JEDI is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski.