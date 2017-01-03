Laughing Squid

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Dubbed Over With a Chinese Bootleg’s Poorly Translated Subtitles

Youtuber GratefulDeadpool took the poorly translated subtitles from a Chinese bootlegged version of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, which translated to “Star War The Third Gathers: Backstroke of the West,” and dubbed over the entire film with English speech to fit the hilarious subtitles. Youtuber DeathJohnsonMisc cut the full movie down and highlighted some of the best, horribly translated scenes.

According to Dorkly, “this version of Revenge of the Sith began with a machine translation of the Chinese script to ROTS, which attempted to literally translate from Mandarin to English despite the multitude of barriers between the two languages, and the result was predictably ridiculous.”

via Pleated-Jeans

