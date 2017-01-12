Laughing Squid

Smoke Pours Out of a Furby’s Eyes As It’s Slowly Being Burned by a Red Hot Nickel Ball

by at on

For their latest experiment, Carsandwater placed a red hot nickel ball on top of the head of a Furby. As it slowly burned, smoke started coming out the eyes of the bizarre robotic creature.

