Skaters Speed Down an Ice Track Filled With Sharp Turns & Steep Drops at Red Bull Crashed Ice Event

Crashed Ice is a winter extreme sporting event, created by Red Bull, where competitors downhill skate at high seeds through an ice track filled with sharp turns and steep vertical drops. Footage has been released from the Red Bull Crashed Ice event that took place in Saint Paul, Minnesota earlier this month that features Canada’s Dean Moriarity scoring the very first victory of his career.

The Ice Cross Downhill title battle tightened into a four-way fight on a thrilling night of racing in Saint Paul, as American Cameron Naasz moved just ahead of compatriot Maxwell Dunne, Canada’s Scott Croxall and Austria’s Marco Dallago.