Simon’s Cat Offers a Hilarious Extended Look Into a Day In the Life of His Harried Human

The wonderfully mischievous Simon’s Cat offers an extended look into a day in the life of his human, from morning until night. This episode is a wonderful compilation of previous episodes of Simon’s Cat including Cat Man Do, Feed Me, Hot Water, Cat & Mouse, Muddy Paws, Pizza Cat, Bed Sheets, TV Dinner and Let Me Out.

Do you ever think that Simon’s Cat reminds you of your own cat? Watch this collection to see the trials and tribulations of cat owner Simon during a typical day. …Featuring cat fails, computer malfunctions, a baseball bat, a very rude awakening and the internet’s cutest kitten.

