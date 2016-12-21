Simon’s Cat Chases an Acorn-Flinging Fleeing Squirrel In Order to Explain Why Felines Like to Hunt

In the ninth episode of the wonderfully informative series “Simon’s Cat Logic“, animal behaviorist Nicky Trevorrow explains why cats like to hunt while Simon Toland illustrates a scene in which a determined Simon’s cat chases after an acorn-flinging fleeing squirrel.

Cats are perfectly adapted to hunting, they have excellent eyesight, and they can see low light levels and they have really good hearing, for hearing tiny little squeaks of their prey species. They’re very very fast and agile and they have an excellent sense of balance. Hunting drive is separate from the hunger drive. This is why cats that are really well-fed will still feel the need or instinct to hunt.