The “Queen of Shitty Robots” Simone Giertz built a beer-serving robot and had a friend attempt to use it to serve her a drink with some mixed and messy results.

I made a beer robot. Do it, it’ll be fun, the dark parts of my brain said. My whole house now REEKS of beer. I reek of beer. I’m not sure it’s ever going to wash out. Is this life now? Simone, the beer girl. I think I can roll with that.