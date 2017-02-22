Laughing Squid

Service Pairing Screenwriters With Real Scientists for Better Science Representation in Film and TV

Vox profiles the Science and Entertainment Exchange, a service that pairs Hollywood screenwriters with real scientists and engineers to help them better and more accurately represent science in film and television.

The Science and Entertainment Exchange estimates they’ve helped provide between 1,700 and 1,800 consultations since 2008 that have helped with things like the right specific scientific term to use in a line of dialogue to larger issues like expanding the types of people who play on-screen scientists.

There’s a consulting service connecting filmmakers with scientist script advisors — and it’s changing what science looks like onscreen.

