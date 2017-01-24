Laughing Squid

Rogue One Retold as an Old School 8-Bit Animated Video Game

CineFix released a mischievous new episode of 8-Bit Cinema where they retell Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as an old-school 8-bit animated video game. This animated episode was created by Norwood Cheek and Dilara Mundy.

Choose to play as your favorite member of the Rebel Alliance and embark on a daring mission to steal the Death Star plans on Scarif! In this re-imagining of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story we get a glimpse of what this action-packed adventure would look like if it were an 8-Bit video game.

