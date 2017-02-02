Repeating Days From ‘Groundhog Day’ Playing Simultaneously

New York filmmaker Neil Fennell has created a 30-minute video where repeating days from the classic Harold Ramis film, Groundhog Day, are playing simultaneously. You can never have too much Bill Murray.

I wanted to see what it would be like if the events of the movie “Groundhog Day” all took place simultaneously. The film shows 37 separate days from Phil’s thousands of Groundhog Days in Punxsutawney. Every frame of the movie is used from days 1-37, with the exception of a few crossfades.