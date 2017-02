The group of creatives at 5 Mad Movie Makers have captured POV footage of a Hot Wheels diecast car racing through a magical world of colorful lights, glow sticks, and deadly fire.

There’s no telling where the track will go next. Filmed with a Sony VG30H and a GoPro Hero Session 4 mounted on a Bull Whip car. Built with Hot Wheels track, unit blocks, Tinkertoys, lighter fluid, kerosene, lamp wicks, wire, rain gutters, plastic garden edging, LED lights, and lasers.

music by EmCee – “Unlock“